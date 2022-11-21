At Cundletown Market Square and in the grounds of the old Uniting Church the very popular combined car show and markets happens this Sunday, November 27 from 8am until 2pm.
The motor show is open to all things motoring. If you are proud of it show it.
Entry is free.
Every entrant will receive a ticket to win some fantastic prizes.
This is our first event since COVID-19 and we are looking at a big one (weather allowing). In previous years we have had around 150 participants.
Australia's number one motoring author Joel Wakely will join. Pick up a signed copy of one of his best sellers.
If you have a car, a bike or any other motorised vehicle and you are proud of it come all and show it off.
Across Edward Street in the old Uniting Church and community garden will be the markets.
Food stalls will be situated in the grounds as well.
Have a look through the community gardens, chat to horticulturist Theo or become involved with the produce from the community share cart.
Come along and join us with your car, motorcycle or truck. Bring the family. It'll be a great day.
All funds raised go to the welfare work of the Manning Uniting Church.
Inquiries, car show, Chris 0414 945 393, markets, Megan 0425 265 632.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.