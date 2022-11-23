Exercise has long been touted the antidote for mental and physical wellbeing.
Experts say regular exercise may help ease depression and anxiety, improve brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve the ability to do everyday activities
Following the birth of his third child, Jordan Letcher struggled with what was a particularly difficult period in his life.
"It was pretty rough; there was not a lot of support for men," Jordan said.
"There is almost an expectation that they (men) will be fine."
But, the majority of men don't speak or share their feelings, he said.
However, 37-year-old Jordan had support from his passion - cross fit.
Later this week the Fitness 2428 Forster coach will host the first of what he would like to become an annual Let's Get Mental fundraiser for the Black Dog Institute, a not-for-profit facility for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mood disorders.
The event, to acknowledge the benefits of both exercise and the institute for mental wellbeing, will be held this Saturday, November 26 at the Fitness 2428 centre in Kularoo Drive, Forster from 7am-5pm.
"I want to create an event that is inclusive and assessible for everyone and this is a good cause."
Jordan was rapt with the response to event with more than 50 people confirming their participation, including 12 from Port Macquarie.
"We want everyone to support each other; it is about building up one another.
"My plan is to have a successful event that will flow onto next year."
If you say exercise is not for you, you just haven't found the right one yet.- Jordan Letcher
Jordan's support of the Black Dog Institute not only came about from his dark experiences but those in the wider community.
"It (mental health) affects a lot of people.
"In 2020 3129 Australians committed suicide.
"Exercise is good, the more you do it the more it becomes addictive; it is a feel good thing especially if you are struggling.
"And, if you say exercise is not for you, you just haven't found the right one yet."
In a bid to raise much more than his goal - which has gone from the original $3000 to $5000 - Jordan is prepared to accept the challenge of a 10 hour workout.
"It is little compensation for some of the mental struggles some people are going through."
In a previous life Jordan was a chef.
But, following the birth of his second son the weight began to pile on.
However, he discovered the many benefits of healthy living and fitness.
He began training in a standard body building gym, before discovering the benefits of Olympic lifting, functional fitness and cross fit training.
A coach at Fitness 2428, Jordan is studying a Bachelor of Exercise Science.
According to Wikipedia, cross fit is a fitness regimen that involves varied functional movements performed at high intensity.
