Great Lakes Advocate
Our People

Fitness 2428 will hold a fundraiser for the Black Dog Institute

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 23 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fitness 2428, Forster coach, Jordan Letcher will this weekend hold a major fundraiser for the Black Dog Institute. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Exercise has long been touted the antidote for mental and physical wellbeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.