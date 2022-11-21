If you thought there had been increased aircraft activity high above the Great Lakes, you'd be right.
Following the return of a large deployment of aircraft to the Williamtown Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base from locations around Australia, levels of F-35A activity in the area has returned to normality, according to a RAAF spokesperson.
The flying activities in the area are conducted by aircraft based at RAAF Base Williamtown which are cyclical in nature and the airspace in which they operate varies throughout the year, he said.
"Between July and September this year a large number of aircraft normally based at Williamtown deployed to other locations within Australia to undertake training activities.
"They have recently returned to RAAF Williamtown resulting in a return to normal levels of F-35A activity in the local area."
At the same time extensive runway work is being undertaken at the base.
"To allow the works to proceed as quickly as possible while ensuring essential training continues, F-35A aircraft have been conducting early morning departures.
"The early departures will continue until the project is completed."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.