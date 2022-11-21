Great Lakes Advocate

F-35 activity- RAAF Base Williamtown

November 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Levels of F-35A activity in the area has returned to normal. Picture RAAF.

If you thought there had been increased aircraft activity high above the Great Lakes, you'd be right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.