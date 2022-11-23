COASTAL Premier League (CPL) football grand finalist, Southern United, has applied to be part of the 2023 competition.
The boards of Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) and North Coast Football (NCF), organisers of the CPL, last week agreed that 10 clubs would play in the competition next year.
This will be in first and reserve grades.
Criteria for entry into the league was also ratified.
Twelve clubs took part in this year's league, six from FMNC and six from North Coast Football.
Southern United, representing the Forster-Tuncurry area and Bellingen, were admitted for the 2022 season.
Southern United overcame considerable odds to make the grand final, where they were beaten 1-0 by the powerful Coffs City United.
The Ospreys were also semi-finalists in reserve grade, capping a fine first year in the competition.
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said all clubs in both zones would be invited to nominate for the 2023 Coastal Premier League.
This includes clubs currently playing in Football Mid North Coast's Southern League.
Mr Fletcher said clubs would have until Friday, December 2 to nominate for the CPL.
The two boards would meet on Monday, December 5, where it was expected a decision would be made on the clubs to take part in season 2023.
Mr Fletcher said he expected the 12 incumbent clubs would nominate.
