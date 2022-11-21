A woman has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, following a motorcycle accident on the Lakes Way near Bulahdelah.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called by NSW Ambulance about 11am this morning, Monday, November 21 to a report of a serious motorcycle accident on the Lakes Way at Boolambayte.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 54-year-old pillion passenger at the site.
She suffered leg and pelvic injuries after their motorbike slid out after hitting diesel fuel on the road.
The patient was in a stable condition.
