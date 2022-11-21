Great Lakes Advocate

Black Head Surf Club will host the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch championships

By Anne Evans
November 21 2022 - 12:00pm
Next weekend, November 26-27, Black Head Surf Club host the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch championships.

