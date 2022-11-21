Next weekend, November 26-27, Black Head Surf Club host the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch championships.
The event was originally scheduled to be held at Old Bar and the Taree-Old Bar Surf Club was excited to conduct the event on its home beach for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Unfortunately, the carnival has had to be transferred to Black Head Beach due to recent heavy surf associated with the East Coast flooding which has eroded the beach badly.
Taree-Old Bar Club president, Jane Lynch, said it could be dangerous to run competitions because of exposed rocks.
"Even though it's disappointing, both Taree-Old Bar and Black Head surf club officials will now collaborate to run the titles with further assistance from the other branch surf clubs," Jane said.
She said following COVID-19 interruptions to surf sports events, the response for entries have been excellent and they had received more entries than club officials had anticipated so that, now, extra volunteer personnel from other clubs would certainly help with the smooth running of the carnival.
Black Head dominated last year's championships which were held in challenging conditions at Crowdy Head.
The club was favoured to make it a back-to-back wins this season.
Meanwhile, Forster Surf Club is pleased to announce the new storage shed is almost completed which will allow for the final clearance of equipment from the soon to be demolished current club house.
This shed will house the equipment and resources necessary for the club to function in providing surf life saving patrols while construction of the new clubhouse beings early next year.
President, John Quinn, said a protective fence would be erected to ensure protection for members of the public during the dismantling of the old structure and the construction of the new facilities.
