Updated November 21 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:00am
Man arrested for possessing child abuse material

A man yesterday, Sunday, November 20, appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court where he was refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court later today, Monday, November 21 for allegedly possessing child abuse material.

