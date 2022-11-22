Fourteen clubs travelled from as far afield as South West Rocks in the north and the Hawkesbury in the south for the Great Lakes Pear Dragons annual dragon boat regatta at Elizabeth Reserve, Forster.
A team from the flood ravaged Central West town of Forbes also made the journey.
In true dragon spirit teams were happy to include "orphan' paddlers who for one reason or another, found themselves without a team.
Saturday's two kilometre 'turn' race attracted interest with many wanting to understand how it was carried out, while Sunday's sprints - as expected - were inspiring to watch but additionally challenging due to gusty winds.
These conditions proved difficult for the boats trying to line-up and hold position at the start of the race, but once underway were no match for the strength and speed in the boats.
Organisers extended their thanks to the Forster Tuncurry community and businesses who supported the event, along with Pearlers, friends and distant clubs who helped officiate over the two days.
Spectators are always welcome to come along.
In fact, the event attracted some curiosity from members of the community who are now going to give paddling a 'go'.
Contact the club captain on 0420 235 987.
