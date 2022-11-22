Great Lakes Advocate

Pearl Dragons annual regatta, Forster Keys

By Wendy Burdekin
November 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fourteen clubs travelled from as far afield as South West Rocks in the north and the Hawkesbury in the south for the Great Lakes Pear Dragons annual dragon boat regatta at Elizabeth Reserve, Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.