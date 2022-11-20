An artwork depicting the region's local pelicans has been painted at the Lions Park Lookout in Tea Gardens.
The Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association's Art Walk Group proposed painting a mural of pelicans on the amenities facilities at the lookout.
After consultation with the local Aboriginal reference group, it was agreed to include use of the Kattang language by putting the words 'Dhunggaarr of Worimi Barray' on the male toilet block and the English translation Pelicans of Worimi Country on the female toilet.
Support for the concept came from the Aboriginal reference group and the Lions Club of Tea Gardens.
A Facebook survey also demonstrated broad community support.
The mural will help both locals and tourists who visit the lookout be more aware they are in Worimi Country, the traditional land of the Kattang speaking Aboriginal people.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.