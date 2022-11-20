Great Lakes Advocate

The Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association's Art Walk Group has beautified Lions Park Lookout in Tea Gardens

November 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured supplied.

An artwork depicting the region's local pelicans has been painted at the Lions Park Lookout in Tea Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.