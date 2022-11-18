Great Lakes Advocate

Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort, Bulahdelah has been awarded the NSW Holiday Park of the Year Award

November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tourism operators from across the Barrington Coast won a number of awards. Picture MidCoast Council

Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort, Bulahdelah has been awarded the NSW Holiday Park of the Year Award in the under 100 sites category at the NSW Caravan and Camping Industry Association Awards in Sydney earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.