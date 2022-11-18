Like thousands of Australians across the nation every November 11 at 11am the Bulahdelah Central School community pauses for a moment's silence to remember those who served in defence of our nation and the sacrifices made in wars and peacekeeping operations.
This year, students were honoured to take part in the community Remembrance Day commemoration at the Bulahdelah Cenotaph, principal, George Frangos said.
Acknowledgement of country was delivered by Bethany Hestelow and Scarlet Ray, while school captains, Maggie Cunich, Toby Dixon and Polly Sullivan recited Flanders Fields.
Members of the Student Representative Council laid wreaths in honour of the fallen and formed a guard of honour at the flags.
As part of the service, Bulahdelah RSL sub-branch president, Peter Millen presented the school with a collection of photos, highlighting the school's long involvement with the branch.
A short service also was held at the school, with students and staff observing a minute's silence in remembrance of the men and women of the Australian defence forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.
We will remember them. Lest we forget.
