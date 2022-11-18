Donna Rankin's highly successful youth mentoring program, Heart to Heart was recently held at Bulahdelah Central School (BCS).
The school-based program for young women uses art as its major tool for connection and change.
Following this year's course, an exhibition of student artworks was held where family, friends and teachers were invited to join in the celebrations.
A special thank you to master artist, Jade Holborow and Heart to Heart founder, Donna Rankin for joining us and leading the students through their Heart to Heart journey, BCS careers adviser, Linda Drenkhahn said.
Students were given their paintbrush, a set of mindful activity cards, some other special gifts and their original canvas to take home as a reminder of how much they learnt from the program.
