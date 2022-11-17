School uniforms were cleaned and pressed for the final time when Great Lakes College senior campus, Tuncurry Year 12 students attended their final secondary school function.
The Year 12 graduation assembly was an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of the students by teachers, peers, family and friends.
The end of 13 years school education was celebrated the following evening with the traditional school formal.
The occasion was the perfect opportunity for the students to frock and suit-up in their finest before embarking on a new era of apprenticeships, university, TAFE or traineeships.
