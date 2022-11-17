Did you hear the story about Molly, the Merino cross, her best friend Spirit, a 'lost' duck and Chillie the dog?
Molly, who doesn't go anywhere without Spirit in her sights, is the inaugural winner of the Mustangs Pet of the Month.
And because two-year-old Molly is such a good sort, she has won a $25 voucher for her human parent, Therese Wilson to spend at Mustang & Co in Tuncurry.
The woolly ewe and duckie duck travelled to Tuncurry via Canowindra after their original mother/owner moved interstate and could no longer care for them.
Molly was found in the middle of the road early one morning as a newborn lamb.
Molly's first mum believed she could have fallen off a livestock carrier.
Molly is playful, loves hanging out with me, and enjoys a meal of Weet Bix, Therese said.
"She really is a special girl."
Therese said while Molly adores her Weet Bix - fed to entice the bundle of wool into her night-time enclosure - Spirit loves dog food.
Spirt also was a lost orphan; she was adopted after wandering up the driveway as a duckling, and has never left Chillie and or Molly's side since.
Molly gets her hair cut by local shearer, Murrey Ray.
Congratulations Molly and Therese.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
