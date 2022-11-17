While only their mum could tell them apart, these two little boys have their own special personalities.
Both are quietly confident around their hooman carers, they love to play and love to seek out a comfortable lap when its nap time.
Panda has longer hair than Cougar otherwise they are identical twins.
Approximately 12 weeks old, these darling little characters have developed into beautiful personalities and would make a great companion to anyone who needs unconditional love.
Both boys have been desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and their adoption fee is $120
For further information call the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222.
