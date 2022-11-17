Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

Updated November 18 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Panda and Cougar.

While only their mum could tell them apart, these two little boys have their own special personalities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.