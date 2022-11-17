Great Lakes Advocate
Council

Work in Bruce Street involves stabilising and reshaping the surface, preparing the road for new bitumen, and placing new asphalt

November 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Bruce Street, Forster. Picture MidCoast Council

MidCoast Council is continuing its extensive upgrade of road systems across the region with Bruce and Edward streets, Forster improvements beginning next week.

Local News

