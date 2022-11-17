MidCoast Council is continuing its extensive upgrade of road systems across the region with Bruce and Edward streets, Forster improvements beginning next week.
"We know that improving local roads is very important to the community," MidCoast Council transport and engineering executive manager, Peter Gesling said.
"These upgrades to Bruce Street and Edward Street will improve road safety and driveability," Mr Gesling said.
"We appreciate the community's patience while we complete these important works."
Bruce Street, between Breckenridge Street and Little Street, Forster will close for an upgrade from Tuesday, November 22 until Monday, November 28 weather permitting.
Residents who park in this section of Bruce Street have been advised by letter to move their cars and park on their property or in Short Street before work starts at 7am, next Tuesday.
Work will involve stabilising and reshaping the surface, preparing the road for new bitumen, and placing new asphalt.
Traffic controllers will be on site for the duration of the work, which is expected to occur between the hours of 7am-6pm.
They will direct local residents through the road works in order to leave and enter their premises.
Residents are encouraged to enter the area through Short Street.
Parking on Bruce Street will not be possible during these works.
Works may also take place across parts of the weekend and are expected to conclude by Monday, November 28.
Please drive with extra care, Mr Gesling said.
Pay close attention to all traffic control measures, which may change during different stages of the work.
Reconstruction works also has started on Edward Street, Forster.
The existing road has reached the end of its serviceable life.
The upgrade includes replacement of the damaged sections of kerb, installation of subsoil drains, replacement of the pavement material and sealing with bitumen.
Work will be completed by mid-December, weather permitting.
