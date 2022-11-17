Emma Stanbury is comfortable with the knowledge that her days as a professional footballer appear limited.
It's why she's welcomed a new challenge after accepting a role from Football Mid North Coast to become Mid Coast FC Women's Premier League coach for the 2023 season.
The 31-year-old played six matches for Newcastle in 2016-17, eight for Canberra in 2019-20 and 12 for Adelaide United last season, but don't for a second think she's looking for a temporary home.
"I'm looking to stay at Middies for the long-term," she said.
"I want to turn this into a place to be proud of and create a really good football culture at a place girls want to travel to play for."
Stanbury feels the experience she gained playing at the Jets, United and the Reds will be beneficial for her young Middies team-mates.
She has also been an assistant to well-known identities such as former Matilda, Heather Garriock, former Matildas coach, Hesterine de Reus and Leah Blayney.
"I've learned a lot from them so it's exciting I'm able to bring it up here and pass it onto the next generation of footballers," Stanbury said.
The main reason for the move to the Mid North Coast was mainly family-related while Stanbury indicated she wanted to start the transition from player to coach.
"I thought I'd come up and be closer to family and start a future up here,'' she said.
