Great Lakes Advocate

Mid Coast FC Women's Premier League announces new coach

November 17 2022 - 12:00pm
Emma Stanbury will coach Mid Coast Football's women's premier league side next year.

Emma Stanbury is comfortable with the knowledge that her days as a professional footballer appear limited.

