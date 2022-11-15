Great Lakes Advocate

Work will begin next week

Updated November 16 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shutterstock

MidCoast Council will begin an upgrade of Mermaid Avenue, Hawks Nest, next Monday, November 21 weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.