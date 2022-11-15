MidCoast Council will begin an upgrade of Mermaid Avenue, Hawks Nest, next Monday, November 21 weather permitting.
The roadworks are part of an allocated $7.5M local roads improvement package for this financial year.
Mermaid Avenue has been selected because the upgrade will minimise the need for repeat maintenance, making it a strategic investment.
There will be single-lane traffic conditions and stop /go traffic control.
However, there may be short delays, so please plan extra time for trips until works are complete, a MidCoast Council spokesperson said.
Driveway access may be limited for some residents.
Council is notifying affected households.
Works will involve pavement stabilisation and bitumen sealing.
Please drive with extra care, paying close attention to all traffic control measures and directions from the traffic control crews.
Every effort will be made to minimise the disruption to local residents and road users.
Works are expected to be complete by Wednesday, November 30 weather permitting.
You can keep up to date with this roads program at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.