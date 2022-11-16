MANNING T1 cricketers will have plenty of time to celebrate Yuletide this year, with the competition going into recess after the games played on Saturday, December 3.
Players won't return until Saturday, January 14.
"We wanted two rounds and an even number of games,'' Manning Cricket president, Steve Campbell said.
The recess is up to a fortnight earlier than usual.
T2 sides will play one more round, finishing after the December 10 fixtures.
Eight sides play in T2 compared to six in T1.
Both competitions will resume on January 14.
Mr Campbell said the association suggested a mini T20 competition could be played leading into Christmas and early in the new year. However, he said there was no love for the concept.
"Our teams are often struggling for numbers in December and January because of players being away on holidays,'' he said.
