T1 cricket will start the Christmas/New Year break on December 3

November 17 2022 - 10:00am
Great Lakes T1 batsmen, Lachlan Monks and Drew Townsend cross for a single during the game against Old Bar at Tuncurry earlier this season.

MANNING T1 cricketers will have plenty of time to celebrate Yuletide this year, with the competition going into recess after the games played on Saturday, December 3.

