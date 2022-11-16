Great Lakes Advocate

Manning T1 cricket

November 17 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes openers, Liam Simpson and Lachlan Monks (pictured) added 79 before was run out for 28. Picture Scott Calvin.

TAREE West's batting woes continued in the Manning T1 cricket game against Great Lakes at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.