TAREE West's batting woes continued in the Manning T1 cricket game against Great Lakes at Tuncurry.
Sent into bat, Great Lakes made 6/203. Openers Liam Simpson and Lachlan Monks added 79 before was run out for 28. Simpson top scored with 71.
Aidan White (22 not out), Sam Hull (20) and Ryan Clarke (24) all made contributions to ensure Great Lakes posted the double century.
Veteran Paul Cox was the star with the ball for Taree West. He finished with 5/24 from eight overs.
However, batting has been a bugbear for Taree West this season and they were soon in trouble at 4/13. Connor Ford (22) and Anish vinju Arulmony put on 44, with vinju Arulmony going on to make an innings high 47 not out. They were the only two batsmen to make double figures.
The Great Lakes bowlers shared the spoils, with Ishan Thapa finishing with 3/27.
The win maintains Great Lakes' position on top of the ladder. Great Lakes sit on 27 points, clear of Wingham on 24, Taree United and Gloucester on 18, Old Bar 12 and Taree West three.
In other round six games Taree United defeated Wingham at Wingham while Gloucester proved too strong for Old Bar.
Meanwhile in T2 Pacific Palms lost just three wickets in overhauling Wingham's innings of 80 in the match at Palms.
Wingham won the toss and elected to bat but were fired out in 32.2 overs, with the bowlers sharing the spoils.
Palms lost a couple of early wickets, however, Sam Allen (21) and Brad Jones (24) steered the side home.
Both remained not out.
Brandon Townsend's innings of 65 was vital in Great Lakes' win over Old Bar at Old Bar.
Sent into bat, Great Lakes made 134 in 31.5 overs, with Townsend, who opened the innings, providing the bulk of the runs. He hit five boundaries.
Lucas Monks with 15 was the next highest scorer.
Townsend then starred with the ball, taking 3/20 as Old Bar made 100 in reply. Jordan Donald (2/27), Paul Bartlett (2/7) and Blake Robinson (2/14) were also among the wickets.
Palms currently sit in fourth spot on 18 points with the Dolphins fifth on 12. Round seven will be played on Saturday.
