Great Lakes Advocate

State and Federal governments have spent $4.5 million upgrading Failford Road Pacific Highway upgrade

November 15 2022 - 12:00pm
Failford Road. Pictured supplied.

Member for Lyne, David Gillespie is pushing for the construction of an overpass of the Pacific Highway, Failford Road intersection.

Local News

