Member for Lyne, David Gillespie is pushing for the construction of an overpass of the Pacific Highway, Failford Road intersection.
Dr Gillespie renewed his call for the State government to plan for a new highway overpass following the completion of an upgrade of the intersection.
"The State government needs to cut through the red tape and get all of these pre-construction activities done as soon as possible," Dr Gillespie said.
"The former Federal Coalition government had committed 80 per cent of funding towards the Pacific Highway upgrade and after speaking with the new Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Catherine King, the Commonwealth is open to looking at funding particularly for projects that are closer to being shovel ready," he said.
"When the Pacific Highway upgrade first started, the focus at the time was about creating as much four-lane divided road as possible with many of the overpasses to be done at a later date.
"This policy changed later in the program, and this is evident in the works that have taken place north of Port Macquarie where most major intersections have overpasses.
"The overpasses are needed at Failford Road, Medowie Road, Myall Way, Bucketts Way and at Houston Mitchell Drive.
"Thankfully we got the funding in government to progress both the Italia Road and Harrington-Coopernook overpasses, and at Cundletown works are nearing completion on the upgrade of the interchange.
"For greater efficiency and most importantly road safety, they all need to be done sooner rather than later."
Both local and tourist traffic will have noticed a much smoother and safer section of Failford Road near the Pacific Highway, Dr Gillespie said.
The jointly funded $4.5 million government project involved widening both lanes and the centre line over a one kilometre stretch of Failford Road, an upgrade at both Tipton Place and Beverleys Road intersections, improved drainage and driveway access, a wider left slip lane, new safety barriers and lighting.
"The upgrades are providing a smoother and more reliable journey for motorists in the area and improving the important connection from the Pacific Highway to Forster and Tuncurry."
Where necessary, trees were removed to allow the road to be widened, improve sight distance and provide a larger clear zone from the lane to the edge of the road.
