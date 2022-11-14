Two new free Marine and Catchment Discovery Series events will be livestreamed this month, bringing insights from the experts to the comfort of your home.
A panel of experts will share the latest research and projects on nesting and the importance of habitat for turtles and bird species.
Tremendous Turtles - a celebration of both marine and freshwater turtles which can be found in the Mid-Coast - will be held this Wednesday, November 16 from 6.30pm.
Holly West from the Office of Environment and Heritage will discuss the impacts of climate change and human interference on sea turtle nests in NSW.
She also will talk about NSW TurtleWatch, a citizen scientist monitoring program.
The program demonstrates how to recognise and protect sea turtle nests along the coast.
James Van Dyke from La Trobe University and TurtleSAT will discuss how freshwater turtles are under threat throughout the world.
He will share the reasons for the decline in numbers and the challenges for their management.
James will share how the mobile app, TurtleSAT has been used to collect data on turtles across Australia, with a particular focus on the Mid-Coast region.
The app asks citizens to contribute observations on turtles and their nests that is then used to directly help save turtles.
He will also present the 1 Million Turtles engagement program, designed to provide training and support to anyone interested in helping turtles.
Beautiful Birds will be held on Wednesday, November 23 at 6:30pm.
This presentation will celebrate the different birds that call the Mid-Coast home and outline the importance of providing them with suitable habitats.
Manning Estuary Shorebird Sites beach warden, Silas Darnell will discuss the unique shorebirds of the Manning region.
He will focus on endangered species, their nesting requirements and how the community can help protect them during the breeding season.
Kristy Peters is leading a partnership project between BirdLife Australia and Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The project aims to bring the critically endangered Regent honeyeater back to traditional lands in the Tomalpin Woodlands after they were affected by wildfires.
Kristy will share how her team of ecologists, First Nations conservationists and arborists are seeding the burnt forests on Wonnarua Country with long-flowered mistletoe.
The type and scale of this habitat restoration project is a world-first.
Both online events will run for approximately 1.5 hours. Find links to register for the Zoom webinars below.
Tremendous Turtles: https://midcoastcouncil.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AmQibH24TV-4fM9KfGCHvw
