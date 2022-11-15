Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council hosts Youth Hackathon for Water event

Updated November 15 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Students from six of the region's high schools rendezvoused at the MidCoast Council customer service centre, Taree to tackle issues relating to the future of the region's water.

