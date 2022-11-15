Students from six of the region's high schools rendezvoused at the MidCoast Council customer service centre, Taree to tackle issues relating to the future of the region's water.
About 50 Year 10 and 11 students drawn from Taree High, Great Lakes College, Forster campus, St Clares High School, Taree, Wingham High School, Mid Coast Christian College, Taree and Manning Valley Anglican College, Taree took part in the 'Youth Hackathon for Water'.
The brainstorming event is a first of its kind for MidCoast Council which sought to engage students in a teams based, competitive environment where they worked to tackle challenges relating to climate change, water security and wastewater management.
Council's executive manager of water and systems, Marnie Coates, said she was excited to see some of the innovative ideas the students would bring to the table.
"With our long-term water plan Our Water Our Future 2050 currently being developed, it's really important we hear from young people about their vision for water on the Mid Coast, as they're going to be living with a lot of the decisions we make," Ms Coates said.
"A hackathon provides a fun, practical format for us to hear from this demographic and find out where their values lie when they think about making sure we have enough water and our impact on the environment."
A judging panel made up of MidCoast Council Mayor, Claire Pontin; Taree Aboriginal elder, Uncle Will Paulson; NSW Water Directorate executive officer, Brendan Guiney; Taree Young Citizen of the Year 2022, Hailey Trudgeon; and Student for Climate Action leader, Elise Rourke will decide the winning entry.
The winning team will have the opportunity to present their solution to the Our Water Our Future Community Group in early 2023.
