Older surf club nippers - youngsters aged over 13 years old - are working towards their Surf Rescue Certificates.
The successful attainment of this award entitles them to graduate from the nippers program and become a cadet life saver.
This also entitles these young people to change cap colours to the famous red and yellow of a patrolling life saver.
Many of the our surf clubs host great activities for cadet teenagers such as sleepovers, outdoor challenges and trips away to encourage them to stay within the movement.
At the Forster Surf Club last weekend, the emerging cadets were undertaking instruction and practice of cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, CPR, and first aid.
This training provides the knowledge and skills they may need to cope with challenges and situations they could face as they start their journey into being a fully-fledged surf life saver.
The preparation combines resuscitation skills with rescue skills and teamwork, all of which enhance their self-confidence.
SRC recipients are entitled to then assist younger nippers through acting as a water safety officer (WSO) during nippers' water activities and during surf sports events.
A WSO is noticeable on the beach and in the water by wearing a highly visibility orange rash shirt.
The SRC accredited cadets then continue to hone their skills and tuition so that, on turning 15 years of age, they can undertake the internationally acknowledged SLSA Bronze Medallion.
Successful candidates will also receive the nationally recognised qualification and unit of competency, PUA20119 Certificate II in Public Safety (Aquatic Rescue), and the additional unit of competency, HLTAID001 Provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The 'bronze' is the core unit of training for SLSA with sessions designed to 'test' a person's competency in a variety of areas.
These competences include defibrillation, basic oxygen administration, lifesaving signals, tube rescues, board rescues, radio communication, carries and supports.
The training is done to the highest standard using both practical and theoretical components.
All skills taught in this course combine to help the candidate become an essential member of the surf lifesaving team.
Successful candidates that are still in secondary school can also use this qualification as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.