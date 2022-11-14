This week, surf life savers from northern NSW have once again gone above and beyond their normal service to coastal communities as flooding continues to impact inland areas - way beyond in fact.
Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLS) patrol captain, Greg Randall, has travelled 1000 kilometres from the beach to Bourke.
"Transport was by a four-seat executive jet," Greg said.
"One passenger from Sydney, me at Taree, onto Ballina to pick up another, then on to Bourke," he said.
"All for flood rescue and to transport supplies of essential items."
NSW Emergency Services Minister, Steph Cooke, said: "Organisations including the Australian Defence Force, NSW Volunteer Rescue Association, Surf Life Saving, State Emergency Service (SES), Fire and Rescue, police and ambulance, were combining to respond to the widespread prolong flooding disaster in inland NSW."
SES is co-ordinating rescues, surveillance and resupply to a number of communities in the State's Far North West, Bourke, Brewarrina, Collarenebri, Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Goodooga, which are isloated by flooding.
This is the largest resupply mission in the organisation's history.
NSW SES assistant commissioner Nicole Hogan said this was a very complex and evolving situation.
"The size of the area is about 40,000 square kilometres, more than half the size of Tasmania," she said.
Located on the southern bank of the Darling River and with a population of 1800 people, Bourke is considered to represent the edge of the settled agricultural districts and the gateway to the outback that lies north and west of Bourke.
This is reflected in a traditional East Coast Australian expression, 'The back of Bourke' from the poem by Scottish-Australian poet and bush balladeer, Will H. Ogilvie.
Greg said at present the Bourke levy bank system had kept the main part of town free from flooding from the Darling and the region's flooding was not from local rain but from slow moving run-off in areas of Central and North Western NSW and southern Queensland.
Rivers draining to the top of the Darling River include, the Barwon, Macintyre, Namoi, Castlereagh and Macquarie river systems and the Balonne-Culgoa-Condamine River system in Queensland.
The waterway called the Darling River is so-called from the point where the Barwon and Balonne rivers merge between Bourke and the upstream township of Brewarrina which is 96 kilometres away.
According to Greg Bourke residents have done their shopping and are on watch-and-act alert, but training still continues for all emergency agencies as the forecast of a massive weather front from the west could change the situation in an instant.
Last Sunday, Greg reported from Bourke that the combined emergency agencies active in his area included Surf Life Saving, Marine Rescue, SES and Rural Fire Service, volunteers from Broome, Geraldton and Perth (WA).
For his part, Greg is a multi-certificated patrol captain with great experience as a driver of IRBs and jet skis.
He is an integral member of the Lower North Coast support operations NSW emergency call-out team, which is an adjunct to SLSA.
This group recently held interagency training days with the region's SES which entailed, among other issues, practicing of the enhanced skills adopted since the February-March 2022 flood that devastated Lismore.
Greg added the fluid nature of the arrival and departure of volunteers in Bourke has meant that he is in charge of water rescues.
This has eventuated from the recent decision by emergency agencies to recognise each other's skill set.
Among the flood hazards of an inland flood rescue boat that are not encountered on a beach are barbwire fences and debris fouling or damaging propellers.
With his tour of duty to conclude next Friday, Greg said he was in awe of the capacity of the Bourke SES commander, Karen Keuning, coping with the highly dynamic problems which crossed her desk.
He said with the experience and different perspective he had gained through this interagency commitment, he was looking forward to offering further assistance when emergencies arise.
