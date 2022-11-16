Great Lakes Advocate

Forster patrol captain donates his expertise with flood ravaged Bourke residents

By Anne Evans
November 17 2022 - 2:00am
Forster Surf Life Saving volunteer, Greg Randall prepares to board jet from Taree Airport for Burke. Picture Anne Evans.

This week, surf life savers from northern NSW have once again gone above and beyond their normal service to coastal communities as flooding continues to impact inland areas - way beyond in fact.

