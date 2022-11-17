Several years ago, a thickset, confident youth introduced himself to the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins rugby union by running in two tries against the Manning River Ratz.
Last week, Greg Harvie returned to the clubhouse and was elected president.
An ambition to play for the Dolphins first grade rugby union team as a 16-year-old concerned Harvie's parents sufficiently for them to refuse him permission to play, whereupon the club's selectors renamed him "Garry Harry" after he received favourable reports in local newspapers.
"I scored two tries in one of my first games against the Manning River Ratz and then I received the edict at home to stop playing rugby altogether," Harvie said at the Hallidays Point Tavern where he is now the bar manager.
"I love the game and wanted to continue with it so the club gave me the nick-name.
"The Dolphins scored their first premiership win in 2008 which made me keener than ever.
"I played the next two seasons and we won again in 2010.
"After that my family went to live in Brisbane for 16 years.
"We endured a tough season last year and we will have to raise our game and recruit some young players to improve next year.
"But premierships were never won without sweat and a fair few bruises.
"From the evidence of last season, it will be a tough gig with our playing numbers down, but I like challenges and we will have them from the evidence of last winter."
An important step and long overdue move saw the Dolphins appoint, Aaron Dodds junior development officer.
