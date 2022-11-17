Great Lakes Advocate

Rugby Union

By Phil Wilkins
November 17 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Tuncurry Dolphins head out for the 2019 grand final at Tuncurry where they thrashed Manning Ratz.

Several years ago, a thickset, confident youth introduced himself to the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins rugby union by running in two tries against the Manning River Ratz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.