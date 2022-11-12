A woman has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after suffering a serious asthma attack.
Just before 10pm last night, Saturday, November 12 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to Seal Rocks following reports that a 20-year-old woman was in a serious condition.
She was treated and stabilised at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team before the flight to Newcastle.
No further information is available.
