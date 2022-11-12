Great Lakes Advocate

The 20-year-old woman was flown from Seal Rocks

Updated November 13 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:35am
Picture Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A woman has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after suffering a serious asthma attack.

