Tuncurry Waste Management Centre opened its gates to an inquisitive, inquiring and interested crowd of community members for a day during this year's National Recycling Week.
National Recycling Week was established by Planet Ark more than 25 years ago to educate and empower people to do the right thing when they're at the bin.
Since China stopped accepting recycled materials, and just this week the collapse of the REDcycle soft plastic scheme, recycling can be a confusing and sometimes controversial subject.
However, by engaging Australians on the importance of closing the recycling loop by buying products made with recycled content could be the key to creating a sustainable future.
This year's National Recycling Week, Waste isn't Waste until it's Wasted, and open day, on Thursday, November 10, included a range of on-site activities, guided tours of the state-of-the-art facility, workshops, including how to make Christmas decorations from recycled materials and food waste composting, bicycle maintenance and how to reuse, upcycled and repair.
The event was jointly hosted by MidCoast Council and not-for-profit social enterprise Resource Recovery
MidCoast Council waste manager, Dave Rees was chuffed with the day which had more than 40 people participate in the first of two tours and between 20-30 at the workshops.
With Christmas coming up the community could take a step back and consider buying second-hand.- Resource Recovery Australia customer engagement co-ordinator, Amanda Henderson
"That is the kind of engagement you don't usually see."
The range of sustainability activities, workshops and tours have been offered at the centre for schools and community groups - also known as the Green - since 2010.
Complementing these events has been accredited training for more than 135 Indigenous community members with nearly 80 gaining full-time employment or undertaking a higher-level qualification.
Next year construction will begin on a multi-purpose building on the Green complete with training and meeting rooms, educational displays and spaces, a commercial scale kitchen, gardens featuring bushfire resilient and local Indigenous species and office space.
Mr Rees said it would enable council to hold a range of events from the space.
Resource Recovery Australia customer engagement co-ordinator, Amanda Henderson is encouraging the community to contemplate what they purchase for gifts this festive season.
"With Christmas coming up the community could take a step back and consider buying second-hand," she said.
"Council has taken a strong stance to reduce as much waste as possible."
