Tackling the escalating accommodation crisis

Councillors were unanimous in the support for a proposal put forward by MidCoast Council deputy mayor to address the escalating housing crisis.
The process will begin with staff researching what strategies have been implemented by other councils before councillors undertake a workshop to look into the situation.
Cr Tickle said reports from local police had identified the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) had one of the highest level of people living outside of a home.
"It is a concern of the entire community and has been highlighted by the police area command, the housing crisis and those living outside the home in this area are at the highest numbers the area command can recall," Cr Tickle said.
"It is really concerning that people are living in cars for lack of accommodation that they can either find or afford."
And, even when available, affordability was a factor for many, he said.
"It is a massive issue that all three tiers of government and the community need to tackle together."
It is really concerning that people are living in cars for lack of accommodation that they can either find or afford.- Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
He said the purpose of the workshop would be to identify what council's role could be in terms of advocacy, considering remedies for the sake of the community.
While the longer-term housing strategy points to an increase in medium density housing, this takes time to have an impact and does not address the immediate crisis or affordability issues, Cr Tickle said.
The housing crisis is something that is affecting every corner of Australia and it certainly has affected MidCoast Council area, Jeremy Miller said.
"Some may say this is not a council issue but people will all agree that with other levels of government council can play a part," Cr Miller said.
Cr Miller shared a story following a meet the candidate night in Gloucester a 'few years ago'.
The woman, and her seven-year-old daughter, had been forced to live in her car
"That's the kind of story which really hits home.
"I would be interested in seeing examples of what other councils have done because we're not the only council tackling this problem and there may be excellent ideas that we can learn from."
According to research, a number of factors have played their part in the country's rental crisis, including low rent affordability and availability, low incomes, a skyrocketing property market and the effects of COVID-19.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.