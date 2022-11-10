Civil engineering company, Abi Civil Pty Ltd has been awarded a contract to upgrade accessibility for Taree railway station.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway said Taree train station would undergo a revamp to be fully accessible to people with a disability, limited mobility, carers or parents with prams and customers with luggage.
"When work starts in coming weeks we will be installing a new ramp to the platform, upgrading footpaths and walkways between the platform and the car park, upgrading the two accessible car spaces and modifying the waiting room and ticket counter," Mr Farraway said.
"We'll also provide improved amenities including a family accessible toilet and ambulant toilets, install tactile indicators along the platform and improve lighting and signage."
Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Transport and Roads and Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said the $3.6 million Taree station upgrade project was funded through the NSW government's Transport Access Program and would deliver a better experience for public transport customers in Taree.
"This program will make Taree Station more accessible to people with a disability, limited mobility and parents with prams," Mr Bromhead said.
"With this upgrade we will provide more modern facilities that meet the needs of our growing community and support an integrated transport network making the daily commute easier for locals and visitors."
For more information about the Transport Access Program, visit www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects-tap.
