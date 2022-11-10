Great Lakes Advocate

Taree railway station set for improvements including new ramp

November 11 2022 - 7:00am
Taree Railway Station to undergo a revamp to make it fully accessible to those with a disability or limited mobility. File photo.

Civil engineering company, Abi Civil Pty Ltd has been awarded a contract to upgrade accessibility for Taree railway station.

Local News

