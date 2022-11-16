Tomorrow, Janice Paulson will join a long list of distinguished, diverse and dedicated Australian women, who have been celebrated and acknowledged for their contribution to their local and wider communities, when she is presented with a prestigious Edna Ryan Award.
The EDNAs are awarded to women who have made a feminist difference; the battlers and the unsung heroines who have show commitment and determination to their communities.
While Janice has 'pledged' to seek revenge on the group who nominated her - friends Leonie McGuire and Felicity Carter, along with grand-daughter Liahna French - she was quietly chuffed with the recognition.
"I am honoured to have the recognition; I am humbled," Janice said.
"They know the most about my background and what I have done in the community, and still do," she said.
A tireless advocate for both the Aboriginal community and beyond, Janice is generally happy to sit in the background and make sure 'things' get done.
"I like to go about my business and not get awards and things; I like to see people get out of trouble and help those less privileged than me."
She is on several boards within the Forster Tuncurry area, including the Forster Local Aboriginal Land Council, Forster Neighbourhood Centre, Taree Indigenous Employment Development Service, Better Learning, Better Communities program and is organising local participants for next year's Elders Olympics, in Nelson Bay.
Sisterhood, compassion and battling for the supressed is part and parcel of Janice's life stretching back to when she graduated with a distinction and an academic award in nursing from Manning Base Hospital.
For many years she worked at the Taree-based hospital, but shift-work took its toll on the single mum of two.
Janice then moved her skills into the community nursing space before making the transition into domestic violence, working at the women's refuge, Lyn's Place, Taree for more than 15 years.
Retirement was just a word for Janice, ploughing her almost endless amount of energy into a variety of neighbourhood projects.
"I like working with the Aboriginal community, trying to help them," she said.
"At the moment we have a housing crisis and we have a lot of Aboriginal people who haven't got a home."
Sadly, for many it was a generational issue, she said.
Janice said she was proud of the work undertaken by the Forster Neighbourhood Centre giving referrals for employment, assisting with the payment of bills, providing food and meals, along with loans.
Better Learning Better Communities was another of her successful projects.
Initially designed to assist Year 5-6 primary school students transition into secondary school, the program now includes Year 3 youngsters.
"We were concerned that our kids were finding school difficult; we wanted to give them a kick start."
The trained tutors come from a variety of professional backgrounds, she said.
"They are all beautiful; they love the children and the children love them."
The Men's Shed also came onboard, constructing a cubby house to accommodate the hundreds of donated books to the program.
Since 1998 the EDNAs have celebrated the contribution of Edna Ryan by acknowledging women in NSW and the ACT who have had a significant impact on the social, economic, and political status of women and girls across a range of fields.
The Edna Ryan Awards 2022 will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, November 18 at Trades Hall, Sydney.
Janice will be one of 18 'feminist sisters' across six categories - including the grand stirrer award for 'inciting other to challenge the status quo' which was last year won by Brittany Higgins - to be honoured this year.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
