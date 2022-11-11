Hydro survey completed into impact of sand shoaling in Wallis Lake

MidCoast Council is continuing to work with a State government agencies and local industry to progress investigations into both short and long-term solutions to manage impacts of sand shoaling at the entrance to Wallis Lake.
A major sand shoal, caused by the impact of the breakwall and associated tidal currents, has rapidly pushed further into the lake.
This has impacted on a number of activities in the lake, primarily oyster farming and navigation.
Transport for NSW is responsible for providing funding for investigating, assessing, and undertaking works which are expected to include dredging to address the issue of sand shoaling in the entrance to the lake.
A comprehensive hydro survey has been completed by the Department of Planning and Environment, which provides insight into where the sand has moved and changes in depth compared to a similar survey undertaken in 2018.
The survey data will inform the hydro dynamic model that will provide important information on tidal flows within the Wallis Lake entrance area and will guide the development of sand shoal management strategies through testing and evaluating various potential management scenarios.
The model will help determine which interventions provide the greatest longevity and value for money.
The maritime infrastructure delivery office has allocated $100,000 towards the development of this model and scenario testing.
Following the development of the model and identification of preferred management actions, State government funding will need to be allocated.
A review of environmental factors will then be required, along with a Crown Lands licence and contract tendering, prior to any dredging taking place.
This process could take a number of months.
There will be no quick fix as the sand movement is dynamic, with significant quantities being moved on each tidal cycle, and this needs to be investigated.
Meanwhile, a dredging grant from Transport for NSW to dredge the Point Road Channel near the boat ramp is being varied to increase the scope and alleviate some of the issues at the upstream end of the Tuncurry channel, but this will not resolve the larger issue.
