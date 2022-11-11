Great Lakes Advocate

Investigations into short and long-term solutions to manage sand shoaling continues

Updated November 11 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Hydro survey completed into impact of sand shoaling in Wallis Lake

MidCoast Council is continuing to work with a State government agencies and local industry to progress investigations into both short and long-term solutions to manage impacts of sand shoaling at the entrance to Wallis Lake.

