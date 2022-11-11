Great Lakes Advocate
Wingham and Valley Vets seeing more tick cases than usual and tick anti-toxin serum is in short supply

By Julia Driscoll
November 12 2022 - 7:00am
Wingham and Valley Vets veterinary surgeon Dr Zac Lynch checking over Miss Victoria for ticks. Picture: Julia Driscoll

Vets are pleading with pet owners to stay on top of tick prevention as a nation-wide shortage of tick anti-toxin serum means animals are dying from tick poisoning.

Local News

