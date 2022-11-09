Blushing red moon lights up the Great Lakes skyline

Enthusiastic amateur photographer Judy Butler sat up for "half the night'' to capture last night's historic lunar eclipse.
The blood moon was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth moves between the moon and the sun, with all three bodies in alignment, casting the moon in shadow.
The eclipse began at 8.09pm as the moon entered the earth's shadow before an 85-minute total eclipse began about 9.16pm.
The red hue was caused by the little bit of sunlight that skims through the earth's atmosphere and into the part of space kept shadowed from the sun.
After capturing the images of the moon's various phases of the eclipse Judy put them together as one snap.
"(I) though it looked like a bit of fun," Judy said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.