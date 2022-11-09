Great Lakes Advocate

Last lunar eclipse for another two years

November 9 2022 - 2:00pm
Blushing red moon lights up the Great Lakes skyline

Enthusiastic amateur photographer Judy Butler sat up for "half the night'' to capture last night's historic lunar eclipse.

