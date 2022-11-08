Police were out in force earlier today, Tuesday, November 8, when a 21-year-old Forster man wanted on traffic offences decided to try and escape their clutches.
The man, who was eventually captured after swimming more than 30 metres out to Fern Island on Wallis Lake, attracted the attention of Polair, which flew in from Sydney, a police dog unit from the Hunter Valley and NSW Maritime.
Authorities were joined in the hunt by numerous citizen law enforcers, including boaties and drone operators.
The chase began in Taree Street, Tuncurry this morning when the naked man fled on foot to Point Road where he hid in a boat before being discovered by the owner.
The owner of the 10-12 metre vessel, who was not on board when the wanted man tried to hide on board, was asked by police to search the vessel after returning from fishing.
After being discovered the wanted man decided to take a dip in the lake.
An eyewitness said about a dozen police were involved in the operation to capture the man, who wore just a pair of shoes and socks.
Acting inspector, Gary Quilter explained the police helicopter was called in to ensure the fugitive didn't get into any trouble or stuck during his swim.
It was a precaution, he said.
He was captured and charged with several offences including hinder police and breach bail.
Bail was refused and he will appear in Taree local court tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9.
According to a source, the man 'went to ground' vanishing into the mangroves, covering his body with sand, except for his eyes, mouth and nose.
A police officer was believed to have been injured during the incident.
