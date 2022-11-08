Great Lakes Advocate

The 21-year-old Forster man was wanted for various traffic offences

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:27pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The naked man was captured on drone footage swimming to Fern Island before hiding in mangroves. Picture supplied.

Police were out in force earlier today, Tuesday, November 8, when a 21-year-old Forster man wanted on traffic offences decided to try and escape their clutches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.