Great Lakes Advocate

A crew-cab ute has been destroyed by fire

Updated November 8 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS volunteers from Diamond Beach and Rainbow Flat attended the fire. Picture Diamond Beach RFS Facebook page.

A Hallidays Point man had a lucky escape after the vehicle he was driving caught on fire earlier this morning, Tuesday, November 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.