A Hallidays Point man had a lucky escape after the vehicle he was driving caught on fire earlier this morning, Tuesday, November 8.
At approximately 3.30am Diamond Beach RFS volunteers responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Pacific View Drive, Hallidays Point.
When the crew arrived with the brigade's Cat 1 and Cat 7 trucks, a crew-cab ute was fully engulfed in fire.
The driver had been heading to Newcastle for an early flight when smoke and flames erupted from the engine bay.
The man safely escaped from the vehicle.
Together with colleagues from Rainbow Flat Brigade, the crews extinguished the fire.
However, the vehicle was completely destroyed.
