You'd be forgiven after the last couple of very wet years thinking frogs are doing well.
And, going outside at night suggests there are lots of frogs happily doing their froggy thing out there.
However, this is not a true picture. Despite being an incredibly important part of our eco- system and cultural heritage, frogs have the dubious honour of being both poorly understood and highly threatened.
Dr Jodi Rowling and the Australian Museum are spear-heading an attempt to know more about our frog populations and how they are doing.
Over the last six years Jodi has spearheaded the highly innovative FrogID project. This is the first national frog identification project and relies on citizen scientists - that's you and me - to record frog calls via the FrogID app on our smartphones and then send them in for identification by Jodi and her team.
Because the date, time and location as well as the identifying call is captured it provides a wealth of data that can help map our frogs and their wellbeing.
Here on the Mid-Coast we have somewhere between 30 and 40 different frog species across a range of habitats, including some particularly rare and endangered ones such as the Wallum froglet, the green and gold bell frog, giant barred frogs, tusked frogs and green-thighed frogs.
Despite, and even because of, the wet weather our frogs are at risk.
Because they breathe through their skin they are vulnerable to chemicals and pathogens. The lethal chytrid fungus, introduced to Australia in the early 20th century, is a major cause of frog extinctions worldwide.
Another introduced noxious pest, the mosquito fish (Gambusia holbrooki) eats frog eggs and tadpoles and is found in every freshwater body on the East Coast. Recent floods have washed many frog eggs and tadpoles out to sea.
Over the last two winters Jodi and her team also have become aware something else was killing frogs, in particular, big green tree frogs. They are asking to be alerted about any strange behaviour, sick or dying frogs and to send information with pictures to calls@frogid.net.au.
A dead frog in a clean plastic bag can also be kept in the freezer for collection.
There are several things we can do to protect our frogs. It is important not to touch them or if you do, to use disposable gloves. Because the chytrid fungus is so terribly contagious it is important to wash any footwear and possibly vehicle tyres between different frog areas, especially if visiting a known high-risk site where threatened frog species live.
For the same reason, never move a frog from one area to another. Get involved with FrogID, especially in the coming week starting this Friday, November 11.
