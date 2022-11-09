Great Lakes Advocate

Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club teams dominated the championships

By Noel James
November 10 2022 - 3:00am
The Tuncurry Beach team of Steve Swan, Noel James and Rex Johnston won the zone 11 senior triples championship.

TUNCURRY Beach Bowling Club teams dominated the zone 11 senior and reserve triples championships decided at Tuncurry.

