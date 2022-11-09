TUNCURRY Beach Bowling Club teams dominated the zone 11 senior and reserve triples championships decided at Tuncurry.
In the seniors the first semi Harvey Phillips, Marco Pendelj and Darryn Webster, Old Bar played John Barnard, Mal Drury and Errol Ruprecht, Club West.
In a one sided affair the Old Bar team stormed to a 15-1 lead after seven ends, and never looked like losing from there. The final score was 29-11.
The second semi featured Rex Johnston, Noel James and Steve Swan, Tuncurry Beach up against Doug Kessell, Steve Pell and Peter Schroeder from Forster.
Tuncurry held a very handy lead of 16-6 after 13 ends courtesy of winning nine ends out of 11 in a dominant stretch of the game.
Forster started their comeback with consecutive threes to make the deficit a manageable four shots. Tuncurry then edged another couple of shots clear to lead 19-13.
Forster then won four straight ends and the difference was just one with two to play. An exchange of ones saw the final score to Tuncurry at 20-19
The final was now between Old Bar and Tuncurry Beach, and the game started with a bang.
On the first end Tuncurry scored the maximum six shots to gain an early advantage, and put Old Bar right on the back foot.
They soon extended this score line with a four end run, scoring nine shots, to make the score 17-2.
While Old Bar were hanging in there, and did reduce the deficit slightly, they were not making any big scores. Tuncurry were the winners with a 25-13 final score.
The first reserve semi was between Tuncurry Beach club mates John Mooney, Andrew Harker and Neville Brymer, against Andy Tymerski, Norm Kirk and Peter Fernandez.
This turned into a one-sided affair with Neville's team a big early advantage and never letting go. The final score was 34-8.
The second semi was between the Forster team of Ken Simpson, Barry Lambert and Peter Watts, up against the Tuncurry Beach team of Shannon Mokaraka-King, Anton Mah and Jarrod Small.
This was a tight game the whole way, with scores tied at 8,11,13 and 17. Tuncurry grabbed the game by winning the last five ends to run out 25-17 winners.
This was a hard fought game between these two Tuncurry teams. Jarrod's team won the first two ends to lead 4-0. Neville's team then scored 11 shots to one to grab an 11-5 lead. This was gradually whittled away until at 15 ends they were all square at 12-12.
Neville then skipped away again, and after 21 ends he led 21-17. Jarrod then scored a massive five to jump into the lead by one. Then two ends later, another five.
Playing the last end Jarrod led by four. A single on the last end sealed the deal for Jarrod's team, with the final score being 28-23.
The winners progressed to next year's State finals.
