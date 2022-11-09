DEFENDING champions Black Head will now host the Lower North Coast (LNC) Surf Life Saving Championships to be held on the weekend of November 26-27.
The championships were originally scheduled to be held at Old Bar.
This would have been the first time the Taree Old Bar club conducted the titles since 2016-17.
However, Old Bar beach is badly eroded and club president, Jane Lynch admits it will be impossible to conduct the championships there. She said it would be too dangerous to conduct events due to exposed rocks.
"It's disappointing,'' Jane said.
"Hopefully we'll be able to have the event next season when our beach is back to normal.
Taree Old Bar and Black Head officials will now run the titles, with assistance from the Lower North Coast.
Black Head dominated last season's championships held in difficult surf conditions at Crowdy Head.
The club will be favoured to make it back-to-back championships this month.
Black Head hosted a successful Fast 5 carnival a fortnight ago.
Black Head and fellow LNC clubs, Cape Hawke and Forster were joined by competitors from Cooks Hill and Redhead from Newcastle.
Last month the Black Head trio, Jayme Wisemantel, Joel Fleming and Izaac Borg finished second in the under 17 team event at the Coolangatta Gold.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.