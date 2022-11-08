Former premiership-winning utility player, Greg Harvie, was elected unanimously the new Forster Tuncurry rugby union club president at the Dolphins' clubhouse last night, Monday, November 7.
The 37-year-old forward succeeded the Dolphins' 200-game tight-head prop, Ben Manning, at the Dolphins' annual general meeting at their clubhouse at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry.
"My appointment is a great honour and at the same time, occurs at a time of great challenge for our club," Harvey said.
Youth is our future. We have won seven premierships since 2008, since the Mid North Coast Zone was divided earlier that season.- Forster Tuncurry Dolphins president, Greg Harvey
"We endured tough times last season, but we have a splendid committee and we will battle our way through.
"We had a difficult season last year and our first obligation will be to recruit more players, especially young players.
"Youth is the lifebuoy of every sporting club.
"Youth is our future. We have won seven premierships since 2008, since the Mid North Coast Zone was divided earlier that season.
"Despite last winter becoming a patchwork quilt of a competition with players from other clubs supplementing our team, we, in fact had a number of games which were highly competitive and entertaining.
"Given his young family and Ben's business obligations in Forster, his resignation is entirely understandable, but he has assured me he will continue his playing role as the anchor man of our scrum. He is indispensable in the front row on the field and in our team."
Thirty-seven-year-old Harvie is the father of two and bar manager of the Hallidays Point Tavern.
His own playing career was ended by a serious injury.
From the Old Bar Clams comes the welcome news that the club is optimistic of fielding a team again next season, raising expectations of a five-club competition: the Wallamba Bulls, the Manning River Ratz, the Old Bar Clams, the Forster Dolphins and perhaps the Wauchope Thunder.
The Clams' former representative hooker, Teia Ambrosoli, said: "We're very optimistic of fielding a team again in the Lower Mid North Coast premiership next winter."
