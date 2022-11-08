In anticipation of the approaching warmer months, Hallidays Point library is featuring an exhibition of work entitled Escapes to Summer by Old Bar artist, Christine Onward.
According to the artist, the exhibition aims at embarking you on a journey of sunshine and happy colours.
"I wanted the spectator to reconnect with their memories of childhood holidays, the dreams they had back then," Christine said.
"The journeys they wanted to take, the stories they were thinking of at night time, the magic of their lives."
Christine started creating art about six years ago while studying for her postgraduate degree in psychology.
Beginning with "little things on rocks", she found the process therapeutic and an ideal outlet for stress and creativity.
The journeys they wanted to take, the stories they were thinking of at night time, the magic of their lives.- Christine Onward
Within a couple of years Christine had begun exploring painting on canvas while becoming a member of local artists associations.
Christine said she was inspired by living close to the ocean, with its ever changing colours, the movement of clouds and sunrises.
"This is my way of inviting the viewers of my art to connect with their inner selves, to connect with the little child still living inside them and who has still so many stories to dream of and so many smiles to share," Christine said.
The exhibition, Escapes to Summer is free and can be viewed at MidCoast Council Libraries Hallidays Point branch until the end of November, opening hours are 10am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-noon Saturdays.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.