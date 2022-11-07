Young people across the Mid-Coast are co-creating workshops for their peers.
Mid-Coast residents aged 12 to 24 applied to join the ACE (arts, culture and environment) team earlier this year.
The MidCoast Council, PCYC Taree and Taree Universities Campus panel selected 13 young people to form the ACE team.
The team meets at locations across the region to plan events for this summer.
Their first event, Pick Up for the Planet included clean-ups in Gloucester and Tuncurry and upcycling workshops with Andrew O'Sullivan.
Participants learned how to make the waste they collected into art for the home.
Their next event is a Bush Tucker Walk in Tea Gardens with Living Strong Nature Journaling.
Registrations are now open for the workshop on November 12, with limited places available.
Participants will learn about local plant and animal species and local bush foods.
The activity will teach participants to slow down, observe and listen to the land.
The ACE team is learning new skills and it's great to see young people designing the events they want, for young people.- MidCoast Council community development co-ordinator, Lyndie Hepple
They will also create a beautiful nature journaling art page through drawing, watercolour painting, and using collage, rubbings and nature stamps.
On Saturday, November 19 the ACE Team is hosting an art workshop at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Biripi woman and artist of 30 years, Joedie Lawler will teach painting skills.
Joedie paints in a contemporary Aboriginal style.
Her paintings express culture and stories of country.
Some represent her feelings, emotions and wild imagination.
"The ACE team is learning new skills and it's great to see young people designing the events they want, for young people," MidCoast Council community development co-ordinator, Lyndie Hepple said.
"They are gaining invaluable experience in event organisation. It's a fantastic opportunity for young people interested in careers in marketing/PR/communication, the arts, science and many other fields," she said.
Their big ideas for future events range from a mini music festival and market days, to photography and drama classes, design workshops, and grow-your-own sustainability sessions.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.