Great Lakes Advocate

Black Head Beach Quilters hold exhibition at surf club

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Black Head Surf Club was bursting at the seams over the weekend when the clubhouse hosted an exhibition of more than 70 quilts provided by the Black Head Beach Quilters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.