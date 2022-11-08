Black Head Surf Club was bursting at the seams over the weekend when the clubhouse hosted an exhibition of more than 70 quilts provided by the Black Head Beach Quilters.
Like so many other events of the past few years, the long awaited event has been subject to postponements and rescheduling due to the restrictions and general precautions arising from the COVID pandemic.
However, before the weekend was over 259 visitors had viewed the exhibition, keeping the clubhouse kitchen busy serving more than 170 morning teas on Saturday alone.
Club president, Cherylee Dee was elated by the event's success.
"It was amazing the turnout over the weekend. It was crazy," she said.
The club dates back 14 years when a group of local women decided to get together to keep the traditional needlework technique alive.
At present the group meets each Wednesday at Black Head Surf Club from about 10am, and while most of those present are quilters, there are some present who focus on crochet or knitting.
"They're a great group of ladies," Cherylee said.
"We have a few laughs, we have morning tea, then we get down to some sort of work.
"We have lunch, and then we generally finish around two to three o'clock."
While the group exists largely for the social aspect, they are adept at putting their work to good use, making quilts for charity while also donating to the surf club to help fund its operation.
"We've just given some (quilts) for domestic violence and child protection.
"For kids, if they're in that situation, it just gives them a bit of warmth and they can keep it forever."
The Black Head Beach Quilters welcome new members regardless of skill level.
If you'd like more information, contact them via email on cherylee450@gmail.com or by phoning 0412 516 451.
