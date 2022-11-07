Finding a solution to Forster Tuncurry's persistent traffic woes has become a serious curiosity for the State government.
On Saturday morning, November 5 Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway stopped by John Holland Park, Forster to take a look at the situation for himself.
The whistle-stop tour followed the presentation of 10,000 signatures in State Parliament last month by local member, Stephen Bromhead.
Mr Bromhead has been chatting with the community and lobbying the State government to secure additional lanes on the Forster Tuncurry bridge.
After looking at approaches to the bridge, Mr Farraway said he understood the community's concern.
"The approaches need to be looked at, that is where the problem is," Mr Farraway said.
To get the ball rolling Mr Farraway plans to speak with MidCoast Council and Transport for NSW and would like other key stakeholders to become involved in the conversation.
Findings from a holistic transport study of The Lakes Way, the bridge, approaches and future growth within the area, were expected to be released within the next 6-12 months.
"What can we do, there is a lot of infrastructure in and around the bridge?"
He believed roundabouts and lights on both sides of the bridge were major contributors to traffic congestion.
With a growing population and mass appeal from the holiday market, demand on the area's road network had led to an extension of traffic delays long after visitors had returned home.
"We need to look at short term, we need to look at long term, we need to look at transport specific (solutions) for Forster Tuncurry; transport plans that encompass Forster Tuncurry."
But, we need to fix the problem permanently, he said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
