Great Lakes Advocate

Traffic much more than the double lane bridge

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preselected candidate for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson also has been lobbying Sam Farraway for a solution to Forster Tuncurry's motoring woes.

Finding a solution to Forster Tuncurry's persistent traffic woes has become a serious curiosity for the State government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.