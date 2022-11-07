Great Lakes Advocate

All Abilities Tri held at Forster YMCA | Photos

By Mick McDonald
November 8 2022 - 10:00am
AROUND 60 juniors took part in Forster Tri Club's All Abilities Triathlon based at the Forster YMCA.

