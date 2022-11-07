AROUND 60 juniors took part in Forster Tri Club's All Abilities Triathlon based at the Forster YMCA.
This was the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to a combination of bushfires and COVID restrictions or lockdowns.
Tri club spokesman Tristan Marshall said initially the club was hoping for around 40 starters.
"In the week leading into it we only had 20 registrations. So to get 60 was a great result,'' he said.
Ages ranged from 3-year-old Eli Lenkic to 13 and 14-year-olds. Distances varied for the age divisions.
The tri season continues on Sunday with a club race at Forster Keys, with registration at 7.30 followed by racing at 8am. The club has grades from A to E.
"The A-graders have a 400 metre swim, 15km ride and 4km run,'' Tristan said.
"Distances are shorter for the other grades.''
Meanwhile registrations will open soon for the Girls Only Triathlon to be held at Forster Keys on Sunday, January 15. This event was regularly sold out before COVID interrupted.
Tristan said there's already interest in the race.
"We're getting emails and Facebook inquiries from around the State,'' he said.
This is an introduction to triathlon for many starters.
"We do have a set course, but we leave it up to the entrants to decide how much of it they want to do,'' Tristan said.
