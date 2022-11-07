Great Lakes Advocate

Construction complete at Forster ambulance station

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 7 2022 - 6:00pm
Paramedic, Grant Crabbe, Michael Brooks, Stephen Bromhead, Bronnie Taylirm Tanya Thompson, Ian Dwyer and paramedic, Ashleigh Thorn. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

The keys have been handed over, staff sourced and hired and vehicles parked ready to attended their first call-out from the newly finished Forster Ambulance Station.

