The keys have been handed over, staff sourced and hired and vehicles parked ready to attended their first call-out from the newly finished Forster Ambulance Station.
However, not before IT equipment is up and running, hopefully before the start of the busy holiday season.
On Saturday morning, November 5 local member, Stephen Bromhead and his replacement, Tanya Thompson were joined by Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, NSW Ambulance inspector, Ian Dwyer, and Health Infrastructure programs director, Michael Brooks to inspection the state-of-the-art premises.
Located in the one-time MidCoast Water office in Breese Parade, the refurbished site includes internal parking for up to six ambulances, admin and offices areas, staff amenities, including a gym and barbecue area, relief accommodation and staff parking.
We've reach the final milestone in the delivery of Forster's first ambulance station, Mr Bromhead said.
He said the purpose-build facility would provide paramedics with a high quality base outfitted with the latest facilities and equipment to meet current and future emergency care needs of the Great Lakes.
"The new station will support the new ambulance station in Old Bar and recently completed refurbishments at Taree, Bulahdelah and Tuncurry stations, which has significantly enhanced access to mobile emergency health care across Myall Lakes."
Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor said with construction for the new station now complete, NSW Ambulance was undertaking operational commissioning activities, which included testing systems and adding the finishing touches to the internal fit-out, ahead of the station becoming operational later this year.
"It is exciting to be here today with local paramedics to inspect the new station which, once operational, will ensure they are equipped to meet current and future demand for emergency care in this region," Mrs Taylor said.
The Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program (RAIR) has delivered 24 new or upgraded ambulance stations to date, as part of the $132 million Stage 1 of the program.
Another $100 million investment into ambulance assets is being delivered under Stage 2 of the program.
NSW Ambulance received funding for more than 2000 staff and will build 30 more stations over the coming years after a $1.76 billion boost announced as part of the NSW Government's 2022-23 Budget.
The $1.76 billion over four years will fund NSW with 1858 paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors.
