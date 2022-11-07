Great Lakes Advocate

Regional Health Minister says Forster will get a public hospital

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead and Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor discuss the future of a hospital in the Great Lakes. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

An inspection of the new Forster ambulance station was a chance for retiring local member, Stephen Bromhead and Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor to reaffirm the State government's commitment to delivering a public hospital for the Great Lakes community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.