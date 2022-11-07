An inspection of the new Forster ambulance station was a chance for retiring local member, Stephen Bromhead and Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor to reaffirm the State government's commitment to delivering a public hospital for the Great Lakes community.
Stephen Bromhead has made health a priority, Mrs Taylor said on Saturday morning, November 5.
Mr Bromhead, who is retiring from public service after more than 10 years representing the Myall Lakes electorate, has been pushing for a public hospital in Forster for many years.
"I have heard it loud and clear that the people of Forster want a hospital; I have made it very clear I listen to local members."
Mrs Taylor said her job as Regional Health Minister was to work towards positive outcomes for regional health across the State.
However, Mrs Taylor was reluctant to make a definitive announcement about when construction of a hospital would begin and where it would be located.
"I will have more to say on this, hopefully by the end of the year."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
