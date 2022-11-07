Great Lakes Advocate

From six to 60 years - a busy time on the beach

By Anne Evans
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Forster's Main Beach, surf lifesaving club members from under six to over 60 years have been busily engaged in Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) education programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.