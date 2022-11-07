On Forster's Main Beach, surf lifesaving club members from under six to over 60 years have been busily engaged in Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) education programs.
All surf clubs within the Lower North Coast (LNC) encourage members to continue their education throughout their involvement in their clubs.
Whether they are interested in improving their lifesaving skills in the water or on the beach, there are many opportunities for education and involvement available to all members through various Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) awards.
Many members begin their surf lifesaving career as a five-year-old nipper then advance to the Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) when they are 13-year-old nippers.
The SRC provides participants with the skills and knowledge of basic patrolling and surf awareness to be able to participate in lifesaving beach patrols and to act in the role of water safety personnel for nippers and during surf sport events.
Other members complete the SLSA Bronze Medallion which is available to members who are 15 years and older.
The Bronze Medallion is the core award course for SLSA and provides participants with higher level skills than the SRC with enhanced knowledge of patrolling and surf awareness to be able to participate in lifesaving operations more effectively.
For those who are more focused on emergency care, there are other pathways available, beginning with a First Aid certificate, spinal management, and advanced resuscitation techniques.
Last Sunday, November 6 Forster Surf Club nippers experienced a range of activities on the sand, in the Bullring Ocean Baths, in the surf and on training boards.
Younger groups were introduced to the members of the beach patrol when duty captain, Jim Wills, reminded them of the need to swim between the flags and how to keep safe on the beach.
Older nippers had their introduction to, or resumption of, board paddling with age manager, Grant Fleming.
The key message was the need to keep the board pointed straight out to sea or towards the beach, as being sideways is the main cause of falling off.
After the formal nippers lesson concluded, these keen board paddling students opted for extra time of supervised practice to improve their new skills.
Apart from instructing young nippers and responsibilities as patrol captain, Jim Wills also was the chief training officer for the current SRC and Bronze Medallion classes.
Together with fellow patrol member, Ric Brennan, he revised content common to both courses before concentrating on suspected spinal injury management for the Bronze candidates.
The instruction addressed the need to identify and manage victims with suspected spinal cord injuries in the aquatic environment.
Spinal injury management entails stabilising suspected injuries while in the water, retrieval from the water, and the use of a spinal board to move the casualty, always being aware that the patient could collapse at any moment.
All six clubs in the LNC branch are conducting similar programs in preparation for participation and administration of the branch championships on Sunday, November, 27.
The event was originally scheduled to be hosted by the Taree-Old Bar Club, but storm damage to Old Bar Beach has seen the championships transferred to Black Head Surf Club.
Both Clubs will collaborate to facilitate the running of the carnival.
