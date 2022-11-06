Wingham native, Wendy Machin has been announced as the new chairperson of the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (HNECC PHN).
Ms Machin said she was "really pleased" receiving the appointment of chairperson, as the HNECC PHN encompasses the area she grew up in, and the area she represented while in Parliament.
Wendy operates her own beef cattle property at Wingham where she was born and raised. Ms Machin's early and formative years were in politics, serving 11 years in the NSW Parliament as Deputy Speaker of the House, a minister and shadow minister, along the way becoming the first Australian woman to have a baby in office as a minister.
When Wendy was asked what she hoped to achieve with her appointment, she said she'd like to see better and easier access to health services for people in the regions.
"A lot of my life and work has been in country communities. And I look back now, both my grandfathers were mayors, my father was involved in lots of stuff, so I guess it was kind of in the blood just to get in and have a go and try and make your community a better place to live," she said.
"I'm from the region; I know how hard it can be. For myself, I have a disabled sister, who's elderly and has quite a lot of needs.
"It frustrates me that we live in this amazing country in this beautiful part of the world, but a lot of those services that people take for granted are much harder to get."
Ms Machin realises she wasn't appointed for her knowledge of the health network. It is her vast experience from various director and chairperson positions, and her knowledge of the area, that landed her the appointment.
Ms Machin currently sits on boards in the public, private and not-for-profit sector. She is chair of Reflections Holiday Parks, a director of Heritage Bank, Golf Australia and vice chair of the NSW Nationals.
"Whilst I haven't been working directly in the health space for a while I have a huge network, so that brings some benefits with it.
"So it's exciting. It's a big learning curve for me, but I guess it fits with a lot of the things that I'm passionate about. I'm looking forward to it," Ms Machin said.
Richard Nankervis, CEO of Hunter New England Central Coast PHN congratulated Ms Machin.
"The extensive recruitment process made it clear that Ms Machin was the best choice for this critical role. Wendy is a strategic thinker and has shown commitment to quality improvement and delivering results. The PHN Board looks forward to welcoming Wendy's expertise and knowledge to the PHN," Mr Nankervis said.
